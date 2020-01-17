Erris Resources (LON:ERIS) Trading 8.2% Higher

Erris Resources PLC (LON:ERIS) shares rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), approximately 1,367,810 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 44.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

