Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ESC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Escape Hunt in a report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a report on Monday, September 30th.

ESC opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.53. Escape Hunt has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 91 ($1.20).

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

