ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

