Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 126,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 130,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $27.19 million and a P/E ratio of -33.13.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

