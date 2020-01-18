Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading 52% Higher

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK)’s stock price traded up 52% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 297,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 131,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of $27.19 million and a P/E ratio of -40.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

