Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $148.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.38 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $175.51 million, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $207.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,019,200. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,543,000 after purchasing an additional 489,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,270,000 after buying an additional 125,747 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 352,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $17,898,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,964. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

