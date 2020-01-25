Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 566,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

