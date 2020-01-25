Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.10.

ESQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

