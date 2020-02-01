Esrey Resources (CVE:ESR) Shares Down 50%

Esrey Resources Ltd (CVE:ESR)’s stock price was down 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 113,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 57,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

About Esrey Resources (CVE:ESR)

Esrey Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in approximately 2.4 million acres of prospective oil and natural gas properties in Papua New Guinea. It also has interest in the zinc Milosheve Stockpile Material, located in Kosovo. The company was formerly known as Esrey Energy Ltd.

