ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

