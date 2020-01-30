ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 23.0% in January

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 120,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 20,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,389. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

