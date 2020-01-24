Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 700 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Essent Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

