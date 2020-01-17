Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

ESNT stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

