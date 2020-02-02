Essential Energy Services Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ESN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Essential Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.65 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. Essential Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.65 million.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

