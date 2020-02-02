Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Down 6.9%

Essential Energy Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 37,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 19,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

About Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

