Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.36. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 11,900 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Essential Energy Services in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.65 million.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

