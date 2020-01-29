Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 993,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

