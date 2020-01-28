Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESS opened at $308.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $261.54 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

