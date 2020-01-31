Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.74-14.14 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.74-$14.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $350.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.14.

NYSE ESS traded up $8.63 on Thursday, reaching $312.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $265.37 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

