Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

ESTA opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $577.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

