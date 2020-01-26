Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

NYSE:EL traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,074. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $661,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

