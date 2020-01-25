Estee Lauder Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,047 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,738% compared to the typical volume of 329 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $205.34 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $125.67 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Diversification