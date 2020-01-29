Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.42.

ETON traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,110. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

