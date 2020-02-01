Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eton Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.14. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

