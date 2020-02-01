ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, 1,127 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

