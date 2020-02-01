ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) Trading Down 0.9%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.14, 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.53%. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th.

Recommended Story: Trade War