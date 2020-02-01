ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) Shares Down 0.1%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.73, 205,925 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 231,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5681 per share. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $6.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.57%.

