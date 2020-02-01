ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) Shares Up 0.1%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.26, 666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.2499 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.97%. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th.

