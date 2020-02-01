ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Shares Up 0.4%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93, 826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.3821 dividend. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

