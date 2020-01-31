E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Update

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,217. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

