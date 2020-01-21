E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ETFC stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

