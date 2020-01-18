Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Etrion shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $80.18 million and a PE ratio of -55.00.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Etrion SA will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Etrion (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve