Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $66.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.20.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

ETSY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 153,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,627. Etsy has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,526,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after acquiring an additional 966,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,593,000 after acquiring an additional 266,462 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after acquiring an additional 203,814 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

