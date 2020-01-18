Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,108. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

