Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Trading Down 0.4%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00, approximately 1,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurazeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63.

About Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

