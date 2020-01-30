Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.61, 437,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 694% from the average session volume of 55,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Euro Tech worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds