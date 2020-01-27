EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDRY. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of EDRY opened at $6.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

