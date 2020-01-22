Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ERM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) price objective (down from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON ERM opened at GBX 1,314 ($17.28) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,289.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,347.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 1 year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

