Euromoney Institutional Investor’s (ERM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ERM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) target price (down previously from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON ERM traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,256 ($16.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,010. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 1-year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,301.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,346.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 22.30 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest