Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $10.26

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.26. Euronav shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 3,827,100 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

