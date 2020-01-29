European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$17.68 million for the quarter.

