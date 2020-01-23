Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $4.04. Euroseas shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 9,405 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

