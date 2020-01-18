Euroz (ASX:EZL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), approximately 53,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.04 ($0.74).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.10. The company has a market cap of $170.31 million and a PE ratio of -1,050.00.

About Euroz (ASX:EZL)

Euroz Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, and wealth management services to institutional and corporate clients, and high net worth individuals primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raisings and underwriting, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

