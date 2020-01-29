Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVBN opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

