Evans Dixon (ASX:ED1) Trading Down 1.9%

Evans Dixon Ltd (ASX:ED1) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.02 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.74), approximately 83,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.06 ($0.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.85.

About Evans Dixon (ASX:ED1)

Evans Dixon Limited engages in financial services business in Australia. It operates through three segments: Wealth Advice, Capital Markets, and Funds Management. The Wealth Advice segment offers financial and investment advisory, stock broking, private wealth management, private client portfolio administration and reporting, self-managed superannuation administration, estate planning, and property and insurance advisory services.

