Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

