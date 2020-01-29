Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $1.33. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 123 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance