Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 269,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

