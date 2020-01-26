Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 433,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $104.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

