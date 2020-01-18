Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.58.

EVBG opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

